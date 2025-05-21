Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy Is One of the Best Changes The Boys Has Ever Done

The Boys comic books are a bit of a hot mess. They feature over-the-top gore, nudity, and violence, and it’s hard to find any of the characters within their pages likable. That’s sort of the appeal of a series like The Boys, though, as it acts as a teardown of the superhero genre that big-name companies like Marvel and DC oversaturate with countless titles. Prime Video clearly sees the vision, with the streaming platform still working on finishing up its live-action adaptation of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson series. However, some aspects of the source material just don’t work for the creatives at Amazon, including one character’s less-than-heroic attitude.

When Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy arrives on the scene in The Boys Season 3, it’s clear that he’s not someone to screw with. He doesn’t take crap from anyone, including Homelander and Vought, which is refreshing to see. The crazy thing is that Ackles’s take on the character is nothing like one in The Boys comic books.

Soldier Boy Is More Boy Than Soldier in The Boys Comics

Just like the hero Soldier Boy is based on, Captain America, a few people don the mantle in comics. Not much is known about the second Soldier Boy, but the first is a lot like Steve Rogers. He fought in World War II, and despite not having a great grasp of his abilities, he’s picked to lead a team known as “the Avenging Squad.” Unfortunately, the group doesn’t last long because Soldier Boy’s naivety gets everyone killed. The hero earns enough respect back home to have two other people take his name, and while the second seemingly tries to live up to it, the third is nothing more than a lapdog for Homelander.

Despite having super-strength, Soldier Boy III runs from most of the fights he finds himself in, even going as far as to pee his pants when things really look bad. Homelander keeps him around because he’ll do anything to impress him, but this attitude lands him on Billy Butcher’s radar. Butcher kidnaps Soldier Boy and tortures him for information. While the details of the interrogation remain with Butcher, it doesn’t end well for Soldier Boy because Vought throws him a funeral.

With Soldier Boy being such an important part of The Boys‘ story, he was always going to make his way to the Prime Video series. However, Ackles has a reputation for playing hardcore individuals, and when he landed the highly coveted role, the idea of the character wetting his pants went out the window.

Prime Video’s The Boys Gives Soldier Boy a Chance to Shine

The Boys TV show blends all the different versions of Soldier Boy together, having him end up in the hands of the Russians after leading a team of heroes in a war. When he escapes with the help of Billy Butcher, he returns to the world to find that heroes are a joke, worrying more about their brands than anything else. He grows to dislike Homelander more than anyone and even agrees to help Butcher kill him. Even after Soldier Boy learns that Homelander is sort of his biological child, he’s still ready to take him down, and it’s Butcher who tries to put a lid back on the whole thing. As is par for the course in The Boys, the situation doesn’t end well, with Soldier Boy blowing a hole in Vought Tower and ending up in Homelander’s care.

After only appearing in a tube in The Boys Season 4, Soldier Boy is sure to have a major role in the show’s final season. It’s unclear how Homelander plans to get through to his dear old daddy, but Soldier Boy probably won’t be all that upset when he realizes that Supes are on top and can act anyway they want. He also has a score to settle with Butcher, who has powers of his own now. It sets the stage for an epic conflict that wouldn’t have been possible if Prime Video brought the cowardly Soldier Boy from the comics to the small screen.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

