The Boys Fans Are Convinced They Know Where Homelander’s Story is Going (& You’re Really Not Ready)

There really are few boundaries that The Boys isn’t willing to cross. But this theory that’s now floating around feels intense even by the standards set by the series. And while the event being referenced did (sort of) happen in the comics, it would be an entirely different thing to see it play out on screen. But when words like “irredeemable” are thrown around in relation to future actions by Homelander, it doesn’t feel like the theory is a total stretch.

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The internet has gone full conspiracy mode, with a shocking amount of equally shocking theories floating around. And while certain Reddit threads are devolving into mass chaos of people throwing out the most disgusting things they can think of just to have an excuse to type them out on the internet, some of the theories have genuine merit. One of the most likely? That Homelander finally snaps and eats a baby. And while it wouldn’t be the first time that Homelander killed a kid, there’s definitely something infinitely more irredeemable about actual baby eating, and no reason that could reasonably justify it—even if it’s a “god” that’s doing it.

What Could Possibly Make This Theory a Reality?

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There are actually a few ways it could logically play out, each of which centers on infants receiving a dose of V1. “We’re getting a ‘Homelander finds the V1 facility alongside a bunch of babies in cribs that have already had their dose of V1, and he will kill them all because he is afraid he is obsolete and nothing special if they exist’ scene,” said one viewer. Naturally, this devolved into Homelander eating said V1-injected babies to absorb their power.

Obviously, there are tons of other evil acts that could be entirely irredeemable for Homelander; depending on your definition of the word, he’s already committed more than a few. Other likely things that Homelander will pull in the final episodes include killing Terror in an extremely violent fashion to take away Butcher’s last shred of humanity, lasering a church or gathering full of his followers to kill one nonbeliever, finally killing Hughie or Ryan, or killing a crowd with his bare hands as a show of force—something that the series has been alluding to since the second season.

What do you think is most likely to be Homelander’s final, irredeemable action in The Boys? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum and keep the conversation going with other fans.