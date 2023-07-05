The Boys Funko Pops Are Back: Solider Boy, A-Train, Kimiko, and Mother's Milk

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's been nearly three years since we got the last proper wave of Funko Pops based on the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, but the wait is finally over. New figures of A-Train, Kimiko, Mother's Milk, and Solider Boy have been unveiled, and you can get your pre-orders in now:

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are real, and they're not at all nice. While Vought International puts up their heroes The Seven as beacons of the world, and IP they can mine for profit, a watchdog group that calls themselves The Boys has them in their crosshairs. Karl Urban stars as s Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

Little has been unveiled about The Boys Season Four, but fans won't be seeing it until the WGA strike ends. Still, fans can take solace in the knowledge that the show is in for the long haul:

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

With any luck. The Boys season four will arrive in 2023. The first three seasons of the series now streaming on Prime Video. The Gen V spinoff series is on the way as well, also expected to premiere this year.