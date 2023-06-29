The Boys creator Eric Kripke has confirmed the release of season 4 has been postponed due to the ongoing WGA strike. Despite filming having concluded on the season earlier this year, well before the strike began, the writing process isn't actually completed due to new lines being written in post-production. Kirpke took to Twitter to offer an update on The Boys season 4, tweeting that the premiere of the new episodes "depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes." He went on to say there's "no answer yet" and encouraged viewers to "Tell the studios to make a fair deal!" The Boys creator previously invited fans to picket in front of Amazon headquarters in solidarity with the Writer's Guild of America.

When asked by a fan of The Boys to clarify why the series was seeing a delay despite filming having wrapped, Kripke confirmed that the need to write more dialogue after the fact to clarify plot points and give actors ADR lines couldn't be completed because of the strike. He writes: "There's a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point. We'll also edit dialogue together in different ways to 'rewrite' it. Writing at every stage of the process. #WGAStrong"

Though editing and visual effects work can seemingly continue, these key moments will likely hinder the release of The Boys season 4 indefinitely. Fans of The Boys may have been expecting a summer premiere date as two of the three previous seasons were released in June/July, but the ongoing strike delaying progress on pivotal moments in the editing phase will certainly make it hard to release. On the other hand, the spinoff series Gen V seems to be much further along, but no confirmation has been announced about when that series will premiere.

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are real, and they're not at all nice. While Vought International puts up their heroes The Seven as beacons of the world, and IP they can mine for profit, a watchdog group that calls themselves The Boys has them in their crosshairs. Karl Urban stars as s Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

Former Supernatural star Jeffrey Dean Morgan will finally reunite with Kripke to take part in The Boys too. It's unclear who The Walking Dead star will be playing in the series but his involvement is something that's been in the works for many years. We previously theorized that one of the potential roles Morgan could be playing is none other than Annie January's never-before-seen father.

The first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video.