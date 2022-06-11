The Boys Just Gave Another Character Super Powers

✖

Spoilers for this week's episode of The Boys! With episode 3.04 of The Boys now here Amazon Prime Video has delivered a major wrinkle to the series, including an upgrade (albeit a temporary one) for on character, super powers for one of The Boys. As the first episodes revealed, Temp V has been developed by Vought and Butcher got his hands on a few vials of it thanks to Queen Maeve. When Butcher took it he gained Homelander like powers, including heat vision and some extra durability. Now another member has taken the Temp V, with Hughie downing a dose and gaining his own super powers.

While infiltrating the Russian base where they believe the Homelander-killing-weapon is being held, only to find that Soldier Boy is there and he IS the weapon, Butcher begins to use his super powers in front of the other members of The Boys to take on the Russian troops. When it becomes clear that the non-super powered MM is probably about to be killed, Hughie steps in and reveals that he also took the Temp V and has powers of his own, teleportation powers to be exact. There's a slight wrinkle with Hughie's teleporting though as he pops out of his clothes any time he does it.

Hughie able to save MM from trouble, by thrusting his entire fist through a Russian guy and killing him, but he also ends up naked and covered in blood again. So was it even worth it? The reaction from the rest of the team that Butcher and Hughie took V, even the temporary V, draws...mixed reactions from the rest of the team. Luckily it only lasts 24 hours but considering how things end in the episode, Soldier Boy makes his big escape and even blasts Kimiko with a power that seemingly leaves her without super powers.

"I was actually delighted when I found out that Butcher was getting superpowers this season," star Karl Urban told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Mainly because it was the opportunity to expand the character in a dynamic fashion to do something that I haven't done before. But B, also because of the moral conundrum that would present for Butcher to actually transform himself into the thing that he most despises in the world. And then to explore what the cost of that is. It presented itself with a lot of challenges, and some of them were heartbreaking scenes that I had to play, and others, it was just a barrel of fun."

The Boys debuts new episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Fridays with the final episode of season three premiering on July 8. Amazon announced earlier today that the series has already been renewed for season four.