The Boys Fans Are Debating What Fictional Characters Could Beat Homelander and It's Hilarious
When it comes to comic book characters, few surpass the power set of Homelander, the primary antagonist of Prime Video's The Boys. Played in live-action by Antony Starr, the character is virtually indestructible, leading fans of the series—and pop culture as a whole—to discuss which other fictional characters would potentially be able to take him down. As you might expect from the internet, the discussion has turned hilarious, with memes dominating the conversation.
homelander powerscalers are so funny cause kid goku can whoop that little white boy— eddy (@camelshitaman) August 12, 2022
"I think the character's end game is in direct odds and direct opposition with reality," Starr himself previously told us. "I think he would love to have a family. And I think it's all dressed up in fantasy. It's all wrapped up in fantasy, everything that he really wants. And I think if he ever got what he wanted, he wouldn't know how to stop. I think he needs to be pushing against something to have any sort of identity and he really doesn't have much of an identity. So God help the world if he gets what he wants."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Bikini Bottom
prevnext
Homelander when he has to face 500 million Spongebobs https://t.co/pe6z0reMGg pic.twitter.com/1lMd6Bw6Og— Talentless Santi | 🇵🇾 (@CamachoWalder) August 12, 2022
Wait, Wait, Wait, Wait
prevnext
Homelander seeing Luigi enter Vought Tower https://t.co/j0aOxDpJJM pic.twitter.com/p2zdLWPtUK— Cronch (@Xx_Cronch_xX) August 13, 2022
Morphin' Time
prevnext
Homelander after the Power Rangers pull up pic.twitter.com/ROJUXJUh2F— KJB 🍓 (@OnLockdownlol) August 12, 2022
Paw Patrol: Dawn of Justice
prevnext
homelander when he fights paw patrol https://t.co/8Io1u3S1MN pic.twitter.com/WeCqPajtji— lena | 🏳️⚧️ (@lovejoyash) August 13, 2022
Powerpuff
prevnext
The Powerpuff Girls beating Homelander’s ass for blowing up a building in Townsville https://t.co/wghw2Ri0Pb pic.twitter.com/0YDd9Z6jgs— JoshDL (@JoshDL_) August 13, 2022
Itsa Me
prevnext
Homelander when an Italian plumber with a mustache riding a green dinosaur walks in https://t.co/imAeG0fPVx pic.twitter.com/hzcC3dLqEn— Icey ❄️ (@_Iceyy1) August 13, 2022
Not the Baby
homelander having beef with an actual baby will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/puqTuDyMSj— k (@myvillaneve) August 13, 2022
*****0comments
The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while Season 4 has yet to set a release date.
What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev