The Boys Fans Are Debating What Fictional Characters Could Beat Homelander and It's Hilarious

When it comes to comic book characters, few surpass the power set of Homelander, the primary antagonist of Prime Video's The Boys. Played in live-action by Antony Starr, the character is virtually indestructible, leading fans of the series—and pop culture as a whole—to discuss which other fictional characters would potentially be able to take him down. As you might expect from the internet, the discussion has turned hilarious, with memes dominating the conversation.

homelander powerscalers are so funny cause kid goku can whoop that little white boy — eddy (@camelshitaman) August 12, 2022

"I think the character's end game is in direct odds and direct opposition with reality," Starr himself previously told us. "I think he would love to have a family. And I think it's all dressed up in fantasy. It's all wrapped up in fantasy, everything that he really wants. And I think if he ever got what he wanted, he wouldn't know how to stop. I think he needs to be pushing against something to have any sort of identity and he really doesn't have much of an identity. So God help the world if he gets what he wants."

