The Boys: Jensen Ackles Shares New Soldier Boy Photo

We’re officially one step closer to seeing Season 3 of The Boys, with Season 3 officially confirmed to be premiering in June of this year. The latest batch of eight episodes for the Amazon Prime Video series will be introducing some wild new characters and concepts, including the new character Soldier Boy, portrayed by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. While we’ve already gotten a handful of glimpses at Ackles’ take on the patriotic-themed character, we’ve yet to fully see him in action — but in the meantime, the actor recently took to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes look. The photo, which you can check out below, shows Ackles’ Soldier Boy standing on top of an array of rubble.

In the comics, Soldier Boy is a Captain America-esque character with a significant tie to the creation of “supes” within the universe of The Boys. While Soldier Boy has some controversial aspects within the comics, fans are definitely curious to see Ackles’ take on the character — as well as Ackles’ reunion with The Boys showrunner and former Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.

“Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy,” Kripke previously revealed to Vanity Fair. “We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a sh-t-show that’s overall caused. This whole fu-cking, independent Marlboro man thing.”

“We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen,” he added. “Because it’s a World War II hero. But it’s so funny how these things sometimes happen. Jensen called me and I’m not on the show anymore but we keep in touch and text every so often. But he happened to call me and we were just chatting and I’m like well I’m prepping Season 3 of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain in the to cast, and I haven’t really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it? I sent him the script, and he’s like, oh my God, I totally want to do this. Less than a week later, he was cast. He just happened to call that day, is one of the big reasons he got that part.”

The first three episodes of Season 3 of The Boys are set to premiere on Friday, June 3rd exclusively on Prime Video.