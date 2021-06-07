The Boys: Jensen Ackles Fans Are Freaking Out Over First Look At Soldier Boy Costume

Earlier today came the official reveal of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Vought superhero Soldier Boy in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. Ackles character has been teased for some time by the streamer, with a look at him in comic book form arriving last week and a tease of the shield debuting yesterday. With the full reveal now here though, fans of the actors have officially lost their chill (what little was remaining) and are in love with his look in the series. We've collected some of the best tweets about Ackles' costume from the comic book adaptation, which you can find below.

Laura Jean “L.J.” Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood created Soldier Boy's live-action costume, based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson created character. “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger,” says Shannon. “We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude — luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but production is ongoing.