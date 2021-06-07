The Boys: Jensen Ackles Fans Are Freaking Out Over First Look At Soldier Boy Costume
Earlier today came the official reveal of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as Vought superhero Soldier Boy in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. Ackles character has been teased for some time by the streamer, with a look at him in comic book form arriving last week and a tease of the shield debuting yesterday. With the full reveal now here though, fans of the actors have officially lost their chill (what little was remaining) and are in love with his look in the series. We've collected some of the best tweets about Ackles' costume from the comic book adaptation, which you can find below.
Laura Jean “L.J.” Shannon and concept artist Greg Hopwood created Soldier Boy's live-action costume, based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson created character. “Our goal was to highlight a bygone era of overt masculinity and grit. With that pedigree we dove headfirst into baking in an all-American quality grounded in a military soldier’s practicality with a heavy dose of old school cowboy swagger,” says Shannon. “We knew that the actor had to have Steve McQueen looks and chops with a John Wayne attitude — luckily Jensen Ackles embodies all of that.”
Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but production is ongoing.
WOW he looks brilliant
Jensen Ackles will always be Dean Winchester from Supernatural to me but WOW he looks brilliant as Soldier Boy for new season of The Boys 😍— 👸🏽 (@ger4rdway) June 7, 2021
looks freaking amazing
Jensen Ackles looks freaking amazing in this suit! 🙌🏼 love it! https://t.co/2WP218KvZz— Debbie Aguilera (@DebbieDeb805) June 7, 2021
I'd probably pass out
Jensen Ackles can make eye contact with me and I'd probably pass out https://t.co/coLhxxiVBC— Abundance of Annoynace (@AAnnoynace) June 7, 2021
I wanna scream
Jensen Ackles as Soldier boy! I wanna scream #theboys pic.twitter.com/PsCbWRE9r1— Larc (@Larcstar) June 7, 2021
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
JENSEN ACKLES AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/qI2dFwNrka— o gaia • 𓆚 • 💛💛 (@ogaia13) June 7, 2021
close to damn tears
Jensen, I am so happy for you.— Bunny L. (@WolfishlyA) June 7, 2021
I am literally close to damn tears because you're a fucking vision. You deserve this and more.#JensenAckles #theboys #SoldierBoy pic.twitter.com/TL7KTeXjBx
*internally screaming*
*internally screaming* #TheBoys #SoldierBoy #JensenAckles pic.twitter.com/fgNA6LeWws— mer (@Daimoni0n) June 7, 2021
Gonna be epic!!
I can't wait for more @TheBoysTV with #SoldierBoy on @PrimeVideo 🙌🏻😉 Happy to see @JensenAckles on The Boys! Gonna be epic!! https://t.co/SLrQjgygk4— David Berg🌙 (@davidberggg) June 7, 2021
Dean boots tho
you can take the boy out of spn but you can’t take the spn out of the boy pic.twitter.com/fcAn4U5mAd— jess (@sunnycastiel) June 7, 2021
What a time to be alive
My TL is being flooded with @JensenAckles as #SoldierBoy.
What a time to be alive. #TheBoys #TheBoysTV— Mandy the Angel Hamster #RaiaIsHome School6/7-7/29 (@CastielsHamster) June 7, 2021