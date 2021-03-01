The Boys Season 3 Teases Dawn Of The Seven Movie

✖

Production continues on the third season of The Boys for Amazon Prime Video and series showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed another image from the set, this time seemingly confirming a bit of a time jump between the two seasons. As viewers may recall the second season of the show briefly depicted, at times, the superhero team "The Seven" on set and filming a new movie from Vought Studios, appropriately titled "Dawn of the Seven" (a play on Batman v Superman). Now though it would appear it's premiere time as photos from the set show off the "official posters" for the movie-within-the-show. Check them out below!

"Dawn of the Seven" wasn't the only reference made in the previous season of the series to the larger DCEU and real-life superhero movies, with a clear jab at screenwriter/director Joss Whedon. In large part the joke was that Whedon had done a new re-write on the Dawn of the Seven movie, having famously re-written the Justice League movie after Zack Snyder departed the project in the early part of 2017. Kripke previously said that the joke was meant to be just that in addition to a larger gag about movie sets.

"To me, there’s no such thing as too inside," Kripke previously said to Collider. "I think what gives the show a reality is the deep dive into how this stuff really works. I push everybody the other way. I’m like, 'That’s not what a PA would really say in the background when you’re getting ready to roll. You have to be the most inside-baseball accurate of how this goes.' Because I just love that.

"If you listen, it’s actually like a shockingly real depiction of how a real movie set works. That’s what I love about it. Like, 'Hey, will you play that back, Marty?' Like Marty was our real playback guy who was back there. If you listen to all the crowd sounds in the back, they’re always very specific things that people really say on movie sets, the way the director kind of glad-hands A-Train, as our directors talk to actors. And then everyone’s buying each other food trucks all the time. It’s all very accurate, and I love that. I think the audience, I think they just sense that, even if they don’t entirely understand the lingo, they buy the authenticity of it. So the more, the better."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime.