The Boys Season 3: Here Is What Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Could Look Like as Soldier Boy

✖

A Supernatural reunion is coming to The Boys in Season 3. The second season of Amazon's acclaimed series hasn't even premiered yet, but showrunner Eric Kripke and the rest of the team are already looking ahead to the third installment next year. Part of that future planning included casting Jensen Ackles to play Soldier Boy, the original superhero in The Boys mythos. There was quite a bit of hype surrounding the casting announcement, considering Kripke was the creator of Supernatural, where Ackles has spent 15 years playing monster hunter Dean Winchester.

Folks can't wait to see Ackles make his debut on The Boys next year. We won't be able to see what he looks like on the gritty, anti-superhero series until Season 3 arrives, but popular artist BossLogic is giving us some idea. On Wednesday, BossLogic shared a piece that imagines Ackles as Soldier Boy, complete with an eagle-inspired haircut.

Soldier Boy @JensenAckles I can't wait for season 3 and season 2 of @TheBoysTV is not even out yet 😂 and yes I made his hair look like an eagle... pic.twitter.com/NDwJVGQEU9 — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 19, 2020

"Soldier Boy Jensen Ackles," BossLogic wrote in the tweet. "I can't wait for Season 3 and Season 2 of The Boys isn't even out yet and yes I made his hair look like an eagle..."

Season 2 of The Boys is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th. Three episodes of the new season will be released at once, with an additional episode airing each week that follows. At this time, there's no word as to when Season 3 will begin production.

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment," Kripke said in a statement when Ackles' casting was announced. "I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Are you excited to see Jensen Ackles make his way to The Boys in Season 3? What do you think of BossLogic's take on the character? let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.