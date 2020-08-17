The Boys' Karl Urban Hopes to Play Billy and Judge Dredd at the Same Time Someday

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Karl Urban is delightful as Billy Butcher, the charismatic but cutthroat leader of The Boys, and we'll get to see him in action once more in season 2 of Amazon's hit series. That said, Butcher is not the only fan-favorite Urban has brought to life, as there are many who adored his version of Judge Dredd in 2012's Dredd. There hasn't been an announcement of a sequel just yet, but when ComicBook.com spoke to Urban about the possibility of one day playing Butcher and Dredd at the same time, he was thrilled with the idea.

"Yeah, I certainly hope so, that would be, that'd be rad, wouldn't it? I would ideally love to get into those boots again you know, so we'll have to wait and see," Urban said.

Despite being beloved by fans, the film didn't generate numbers at the box office, but Urban has said in the past that one of the biggest issues with the film was the marketing behind it.

"Dredd represented a failure in marketing. I saw the tracking of that film weeks before it came out and the fundamental problem was no one knew it was being released," Urban told Yahoo! News. "Once it came out on DVD and it sold 750,000 copies in the first week alone in North America alone, it was very clear that the audience had discovered it."

The Boys is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, and stars Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles of "The Boys" leader Billy Butcher and new recruit Hughie Campbell. Also in the ensemble cast are Jennifer Esposito (The Affair), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad) Antony Starr (Banshee), Dominique McElligott (Hell On Wheels), Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Laz Alonso (Fast & Furious), Tomer Capon, Nathan Mitchell, and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

You can find the official description for The Boys season 2 below.

"In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

The Boys season 2 hits Amazon Prime on September 4th.

