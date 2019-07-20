The Boys Gets Early Renewal For Season 2 at Comic-Con

The first season of Amazon Prime‘s newest superhero series The Boys has yet to premiere on the streaming service, but it’s already having a wonderful San Diego Comic-Con 2019. And if you’re worried about the show going the way of series like The Tick and Transparent, don’t; because the series has already been promised more episodes.

During the panel for The Boys at San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that the series has already been renewed for a second season order. Meaning fans can expect a lot more grotesque superhero action when the adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic finally premieres on Amazon Prime.

Check out the full press release for the new season of The Boys below:

In advance of its series premiere next week, Amazon Prime Video announced today at San Diego Comic-Con International that it has picked up a second season of its highly-anticipated new drama The Boys. The subversive superhero series will debut July 26 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.



Executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue, were joined by moderator Aisha Tyler today at Ballroom 20 at the San Diego Convention Center for a behind the scenes look at their upcoming series when the announcement was made.



The panel also announced that Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) will be joining the cast in season two as Stormfront.



The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

The Boys premieres on the Amazon Prime streaming service on July 26th.