The Boys Roasts Spotify Wrapped in Hilarious Parody Video

The Boys season four is officially underway with filming already begun, and the series will bring in some very familiar faces as new characters. The series has officially added two more Supernatural alums, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict set to join the series in undisclosed roles, and Simon Pegg is also set to return as Hugh Campbell's father. Not much is currently known about the fourth season, but we will definitely see the return of Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). It is unknown if other fan favorites like Queen Maeve and Soldier Boy will return for the fourth season, and if they are it's being kept under wraps. Music fans all around the world have been posting their Spotify Wrapped for 2022 and now The Boys has officially parodied that. In a new video from what seems to be the set of season four, A-Train presents what they're calling Voughtify Recapped, and it features some songs from the third season of the series. You can check out the video below.

"Coming to you a week late so we could collect more of your data and iron out a few technical glitches," the official Vought International account tweeted. "It's the 2022 Voughtify Recapped! Join A-Train as we celebrate the Top 5 songs of the year, and remember to separate art (Rapture) from the artist and traitor (Soldier Boy)."

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

