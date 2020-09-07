The Boys Season 2 Reveals Major Details About "The Female" Kimiko's Tragic Past

✖

Season 2 of Amazon's The Boys is finally here with the first three episodes now streaming and while the series certainly continues the blood, violence, gore, and craziness of Season 1, it also goes deeper into the story offering more details and nuance to the various characters -- especially when it comes to Kimiko, "The Female". While the character's origin was largely a mystery in Season 1, the new season of the popular series reveals some major details about her tragic past.

Spoilers ahead for the second season of The Boys! Proceed with caution if you want to go into this season completely spoiler-free. The first episodes are available now!

In Season 1, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) is introduced when The Boys find her imprisoned in a cell in a Triad hideout beneath a New York City grocery store, and while it's established that she has superpowers, her actual origins remain a mystery until Season 2. Early on, Hughie, Mother's Milk, Frenchie and Kimiko learn that a new superpowered terrorist with telekinetic abilities is on the loose and Butcher ends up setting up a deal with Mallory to capture this terrorist in exchange for the location of Butcher's wife, Becca, who was revealed at the end of Season 1 to be alive. However, it's soon discovered that this terrorist is Kimiko's little brother, Kenji.

It's this discover that starts to reveal Kimiko's origin. Kimiko used to live peacefully with her family, but one night that all ended when terrorists from the Shining Light Liberation Army invaded the family home, killed her parents, and captured Kimiko and her brother. The pair are forced to serve in their army for many years, though at some point Kimiko managed to escape. She ends up smuggled into America where she's injected with Compound V.

However, the tragedy doesn't stop there. After Kimiko is injected with the Compound V, Kenji tells her that Shining Light did the same to him, figuring that since it worked on her it would also work on him, so they injected him with their last dose. Kenji also reveals that after Kimkio's departure, "the Americans" arrived and destroyed their village, killing everyone remaining in their family. They have no home to return to. Because of this, Kenji wants justice against America and defends the Shining Light, something that puts the siblings at odds despite the fact that they love one another.

It's that sibling love that ends up leading to the most tragic part of Kimiko's story thus far in Season 2. After escaping from The Boys, Kenji is pursued by Kimiko and the pair are confronted by the newest member of The Seven, Stormfront. When Stormfront attacks Kimiko, Kenji comes back to defend her and, ultimately is brutally killed by Stormfront while a horrified Kimiko watches.

The revelation of Kimkio's tragic history is an example of what Hughie actor Jack Quaid teased about how the show goes deeper in the second season.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season 2. I think it's even better than Season 1, in my opinion."

The first three episodes of The Boys Season Two are now on Amazon Prime Video. The next five episodes will be released weekly.