The Boys Actor Antony Starr Reveals First Look at Homelander's Season 3 Return

Filming is underway on Season 3 of The Boys for Amazon Prime, and while we've already seen glimpses of fan-favorites like Starlight, Hughie, and Butcher, we've yet to take a look at the show's big bad and leader of the Seven known as Homelander. Well that all changes with Antony Starr's latest tweet, but he doesn't sound too please about having to get up at the crack of dawn to report to set. Homelander is one of the most popular characters in superhero media today, and Starr was even recognized as ComicBook.com's own Best TV Actor for the 2020 Golden Issue Awards.

So while we patiently wait for Homelander's return on The Boys, Starr himself is hard at work. Take a look at the actor's photo and... well, admire those fancy boots, I guess?

Five thirty am and we shootin ;) pic.twitter.com/k0Uziv4gRI — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) February 27, 2021

Starr previously spoke with ComicBook.com about The Boys Season 3 and his hope that the show doesn't overstay its welcome. Of course, that doesn't seem possible at this point considering how popular the series is right now.

"I take it season by season. The length of the run needs to be dictated by the strength of the story, the qualities of the stories that they can come up with," said Starr. "I think, inevitably, shows, if you've got your ear to the ground, you can sense when the train's coming and you and need to get off the tracks."

He added, "Hopefully we won't outstay our welcome and we'll go out when the time is right, when we're in a good place. I think everyone's astute enough, the powers that be are astute enough to make that call. That said, I think we've got a good few seasons in us yet. I think we've got a great cast of characters and really interesting premise, and I think, like you said, we can really go anywhere with this. I think it's a pretty healthy show and I think there's a good life for it coming up."

We'll see what twisted acts Homelander has in store for The Boys when Season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime.