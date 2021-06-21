The Boys Season 3 Premiere To Show One Of The Craziest Things Anyone's Ever Done

✖

The first two seasons of Amazon's The Boys have already pushed the boundaries far beyond anything we've seen in traditional superhero cinema before. Despite that, Season Three of the hit show is going to try pushing those boundaries even further. The streamer has The Boys creator Eric Kripke on a press tour to help promote the show's chances for an Emmy nomination, and it's a stop with Deadline where the writer revealed the show's Season Three premiere has one of the "craziest things" in television history.

"Without giving away any spoilers, I was just in editing yesterday, and we’re doing something here in the season 3 premiere that is not only I think the craziest thing we’ve ever done, it’s got to be up there with the craziest thing anyone’s ever done," Kripke tells the outlet. "Maybe it won’t work. Who knows? But I’m just so high on this gag that we’re pulling off. And it’s certainly something nobody has ever seen before, probably for good reason. So all that’s really exciting."

Judging by what we've seen of the show so far, it's hard telling just how crazy things will get. The writer previously confirmed this batch of episodes will, in fact, adapt the comic's infamous "Herogasm" storyline, involving an orgy of superheroes.

Earlier this year, Kripke revealed the Herogasm episode is the sixth episode of the season, so it's not that moment that's the "craziest thing ever" in the season finale. Now, the mind can't help but race.

The Boys Season Three has yet to set a release date, while the first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

