The Boys Showrunner Teases Soldier Boy Return in Future Seasons

Ahead of The Boys' third season on Amazon Prime Video, TV fans were anxiously awaiting the debut of Soldier Boy. Not only was he an important character in the original comic series, but beloved Supernatural star Jensen Ackles was cast to play him on the show, reuniting him with original Supernatural boss Eric Kripke. Fans certainly weren't disappointed by Ackles' performance as Soldier Boy, and they're already asking if they'll be able to see more in the future. Right now, that appears to be the case.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for The Boys Season 3 finale! Continue reading at your own risk...

The final episode of The Boys Season 3 saw Soldier Boy put back into the cryogenic chamber that held him for so many years. Instead of dying, the character was put back to sleep, allowing him to return in Season 4 or sometime later in the series. While talking with EW, Kripke said the show is "100 percent" leaving the door open for Soldier Boy to come back.

"The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," Kripke explained. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

Soldier Boy wasn't the only character to exit the current storyline without dying at the end of Season 3. Queen Maeve lost her powers and actually got something of a happy ending. She got back with her ex-girlfriend and moved to New York, finally escaping Homelander and the world of the Seven.

"At no point did I ever consider killing Maeve, from the very, very beginning [of the series]," Kripke told TVLine in a recent interview. "We were intentionally building to a happy ending for her, always, for a lot of reasons. One, she deserved it. Believe it or not, The Boys is a moral universe, and when you make the right choices, you get rewarded, and she deserved a happy ending with Elena."

The Boys has already been renewed for a fourth season, with production set to begin later this year.

What did you think of The Boys Season 3? Let us know in the comments!