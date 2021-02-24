The Boys Season 3 First Photo Released

✖

As teased by series creator Eric Kripke earlier this month, production on The Boys season 3 officially began last week! To mark the occasion the showrunner took to Twitter to post a photo from the set which shows off a tall, golden Homelander statue. The location of this statue isn't clear but given the place we left the character in season two, he's gonna need a pick-me-up. Antony Starr will return to the role for the series, previously revealing to ComicBook.com that he'd read over half of the scripts for the upcoming season, promising the most action-packed season of The Boys yet.

"We get to have that really good exchange with [showrunner] Eric [Kripke] of ideas and really collaborate and create something really special," Starr said. "I think I've read the first four or five of season three. It's a lot of fun, I got to say it. It's a hell of a lot of fun. It's strange because we care so much about what we're doing and what we're going to be doing with these episodes and we have very little control over it initially, especially."

Fans of the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will be happy to know that the third season of the Amazon original will tackle to pivotal things from the source material including an adaptation of the "Herogasm" storyline and the addition of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles in the role of the Vought supe "Soldier Boy," a character that was a parody of Captain America in the original source material.

In the pages of the comic series, "Herogasm" functioned as a parody of major comic book events, even taking place as its own mini-series outside of the ongoing comic. The story is framed as the supes having to fly off into space to face an intergalactic threat, but in reality they're all on vacation and take part in unimaginable debauchery with each other. All things considered in The Boys, it's hard to undersell how raunchy that story gets.

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but given the time it will take to shoot eight episodes and then finish a lengthy post-production process there could be an entire year without new episodes of The Boys.