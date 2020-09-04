The Boys Season 2 Includes Hilarious Reference to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

✖

Potential spoilers ahead for the second season of The Boys! Proceed with caution if you want to go into this season completely spoiler-free. The first episodes are available now!

Much like the first season of The Boys, season two takes aim at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the World of DC on film. Though the first parodies of superhero movies has pretty generic sounding blockbuster movie titles, but in the third episode of The Boys season two a direct reference to a popular comic book movie is revealed. In the episode, most of The Seven are gathered at Seven Tower to meet with character actor P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke, a filmmaker in the series that is directing the new movie starring the heroes, Dawn of The Seven.

That movie is very clearly a riff on the 2016 Zack Snyder film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as evidenced by the logo seen in the production meeting which bears a striking similarity to Dawn of Justice's own. Beyond the title there's only a few other things in common with Snyder's feature and the parody seen on The Boys as the director of the movie notes he wants to shoot it all "handheld, very Greengrass, very grounded," all qualities at the heart of Snyder's film. A shout out is also made to none other than musical composer Hans Zimmer providing the music, having previously scored Man of Steel and Batman v Superman.

The proposed dialogue for the film's opening is pretty generic and goofy though, not quite on the level of Dawn of Justice. The sequence includes some winners like: "We should work together more often," "You mean like a team-up?," "Exactly, all seven of us." A major revelation disrupts the meeting and cuts it short, but we can likely expect to see more from this BvS parody throughout the second season.

Amazon Prime video has released the first three episodes of The Boys season two. The remaining five episodes of season two will drop weekly on Amazon afterward, culminating in the season two finale premiering on Friday, October 9 (assuming another surprise drop doesn't happen). Though the first season dropped all at once last year, Amazon has a chance to create some appointment television for its streaming service not unlike The Mandalorian.

The series has also already been renewed for a third season but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unclear when it will be able to shoot, resulting in the cast for the series releasing a a dire warning for those eager to see their adventures continue: Wear a mask.