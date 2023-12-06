The Boys Season 4 Confirms Major Plot Details

A whole lot of stuff is going to go down in The Boys Season Four.

The fourth season of The Boys is going to be the show's biggest outing yet. Now serving as the foundation of a budding superhero universe, the next batch of episodes for the Prime Video hit picks up just moments after the end of its first spin-off, the critically acclaimed Gen V. Though that show did a lot in setting up The Boys Season Four, the show's official social media confirmed some bullet points of what viewers can expect when the show debuts next year.

"Homelander is standing trial and taking a splatter paint class. One of those statements is true," a Prime Video social media post teases. "Butcher has six months to live, and still knows about that virus being cooked at Godolkin."

It adds, "Neuman is closer than ever to changing her title from 'Congresswoman' to 'VP.' Sage and Firecracker are two of the most dangerous supes you'll ever meet, and let's just leave it at that for now. Deep hasn't changed one fuckin bit. MM is still the team's rock, just with less beard. Somehow, Noir has returned."

When is The Boys Season Four set?

According to The Boys creator Eric Kripke, the fourth season of the series is set just days after the finale of Gen V.

"In our minds, it's only a couple of days after whatever the events are of Gen V," Kripke recently told Variet about the events of The Boys season 4. "We try to keep the timeline super simple because all that folding-in-on-itself timeline stuff that I think other comic book universes find themselves having to do is just bewildering for me as a viewer. So it's all very modular. It's like there's Season 3 of The Boys, and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys Season 4 takes place. And then after that, Gen V Season 2 takes place. It's all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti."

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One, plus the first three seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year. No release window has been set for The Boys: Mexico.