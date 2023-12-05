The Boys: Mexico Spinoff Teased by Gael García Bernal

The world of Prime Video's The Boys will soon expand through its second live-action spinoff. With Gen V getting rave reviews, the Amazon-owned platform recently pushed The Boys: Mexico into development with Werewolf by Night star Gael García Bernal set to produce alongside Andor lead Diego Luna. Though little is known about the project itself, and the fact Bernal can't say all too much about it yet, the Marvel star says good things are on the way for the property.

"I'm very excited about what we can do, because we can do something very interesting in Latin America," Bernal said in a recent chat with Variety.

Are other The Boys spinoffs in the works?

With a second season of Gen V now in the works, coupled with the development of The Boys: Mexico, it doesn't look like producers behind the property will be slowing down with spinoffs any time soon. Earlier this year, The Boys producer Pavun Shetty teased multiple spinoffs for the series based in the show's original source material.

We're lucky that fans love the show so much and there's real anticipation for Gen V, and there's a lot of characters to build upon. There's a lot of different areas from the books across time periods that we could really capitalize on," Shetty confirmed with ComicBook.com. "But, I think the most important thing for us there is that we are really diligent and thoughtful about what we do next."

He added, "We'd love to have multiple shows, but I think audiences are really savvy and sophisticated, and I think they understand when there's a reason a show is coming out for the proper reasons and there's a real story to tell and it feels of the same world, but different. I think they can sniff out when it's just a show for a show's sake, and so we are really thinking about what the next show could be and how it can be thoughtful and fit into the universe and feel like it's a puzzle piece that fits in with everything else, but is not just a show for show's sake."

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video next year.