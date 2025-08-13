The Boys Star Says Goodbye With Bloody Farewell Message to “Monster” Character

The Boys is coming to an end, and series star Antony Starr is getting emotional. Created by Eric Kripke, the satirical superhero show is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show has been a critical and commercial success ever since it premiered on Prime Video in 2019, and it was renewed for a fifth and final season last summer. After production on The Boys Season 5 wrapped in July following nearly eight months of filming, Starr took to Instagram Tuesday night with an emotional farewell message to the show and his character Homelander.

“Difficult (for me) to put into words what an incredible ride this has been. How much life and growth has occurred. How amazing the team is. It’s truly been the highlight of my career,” Starr wrote alongside several bloody behind-the-scenes photos. “When we began, I had no idea what was coming. This juggernaut left the station and never stopped. Except for that Covid moment. Oh and the strikes. That was a thing too. But apart from those two times, it never stopped, boldly making its mark on the television landscape. There’s nothing else like it. It lives in its own lane.”

Filming on the final season wrapped in July, Kripke announced, but Starr said he’s “been waiting a little to let things settle and try and process the end of this show.” Starr reflected on those final days of production and said, “at the end of the shoot, all there really is to say is- thank you.” He shared a message of thanks to the cast and crew of The Boys, as well as Amazon and Sony, who “took a chance on this insane thing.”

Over the course of the past four seasons, as well as the upcoming fifth season, Starr has appeared as Homelander. The big bad of the series, Homelander is the leader of The Seven and the strongest Supe in the world, making him a formidable force that the titular anti-heroic main team will once again face in Season 5. Starr said the “complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience.”

Starr went on to share a message of gratitude for his “co-parent with this twisted gem of a character,” Kripke.

“We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you,” he continued. “Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed , and I’ll miss it, brother.”

Starr concluded the post with a “massive thank you to the fans. You are the life blood. Without you, we don’t get to do this. And our fans are second to none. Mad love to you….and deepest respect for your taste.”

In addition to Starr, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit, Jensen Ackles, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Boys Season 5 doesn’t yet have a premiere date.