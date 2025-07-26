10 Best The Boys Villains, Ranked

Living in The Boys‘ world isn’t for the faint of heart. There are threats around every corner, and even the good guys don’t help out of the kindness of their hearts. The events of the show kick off when Hughie Campbell watches his girlfriend, Robin, die due to a Supe’s misconduct and meets Billy Butcher, who exposes the truth about heroes. However, their plan to get back at Vought International, the company that creates and markets the Supes, starts to feel like a pipe dream once they realize just how many bad guys are out there, looking to silence them.

The villains in The Boys are different than the ones in most comic book material because they believe they’re good guys. In reality, though, they’re horrible monsters that will stop at nothing to achieve their goals, even if it means killing those close to them.

10) Billy Butcher

Despite being the leader of the titular team, Billy Butcher is his own worst enemy. He backstabs his team at every opportunity and even turns his back on his wife’s son for a brief period. Billy’s mission to kill Homelander is likely to end with him in the grave as well, but he’s not doing himself any favors in the likability department before that happens.

9) The Deep

The Deep shows what kind of person he is early in The Boys when he takes advantage of Starlight, the newest member of The Seven. After that, he spends all his free time sucking up to Homelander and never getting anything in return. His powers still make him a problem, though, especially when he’s near a body of water.

8) Ashley Barrett

At the start of the Prime Video series, Ashley Barrett is a Vought employee but not a very important one. She eventually fails her way to the top and lands the CEO position, only to become Homelander’s lackey. While Ashley doesn’t get powers until the Season 4 finale, her attitude and survival skills make her a danger to everyone around her.

7) Black Noir

It’s hard to get a read on Black Noir because his face is always covered up by a mask. Being unable to read his emotions doesn’t mean he’s not a good villain, though. He’s extremely durable and possesses superhuman strength, effortlessly throwing around the members of The Boys. The only person who can bring him down is Homelander, who kills him in Season 3.

6) A-Train

A-Train isn’t as fast as DC’s The Flash or Marvel’s Quicksilver, but he’s much more dangerous. He uses his powers for no good, and his mistakes catch up with him when he kills Robin. Hughie starts gunning for him, which leads to several stand-offs between the two characters. In Season 4, A-Train realizes the error of his ways, but it’s going to be hard to forgive him for his past transgressions.

5) Stan Edgar

It’s hard to find anyone on The Boys who’s willing to stand up to Homelander. After all, he’s the most powerful Supe of them all. But Stan Edgar doesn’t care about power; all that matters to him is influence. When he’s the CEO of Vought, he shows no mercy to his enemies, and even after he’s thrown in jail, his sadistic attitude remains the same.

4) Victoria Neuman

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because Edgar’s adoptive daughter, Victoria Neuma, is a menace. Her powers allow her to blow up people’s heads, which she does frequently on her way to becoming the Vice President of the United States. Every member of The Boys has to keep their head on a swivel because they don’t know when Neuman is going to decide to pop it.

3) Soldier Boy

The Boys discover Soldier Boy in a Russian facility and decide to use him to defeat Homelander. What they don’t realize is that they’re unleashing another major villain onto the world. Soldier Boy is a dirtbag who treats almost everyone like garbage. He gets put on ice again at the end of Season 3, but he’s going to return in Season 5 and only add to his body count.

2) Stormfront

Stormfront isn’t all that dissimilar from Soldier Boy, being a racist villain that’s willing to kill anyone in her path. However, she edges him out on this list because she’s an actual Nazi. She wants to rebuild the world in her image and wipe out droves of people, which even Homelander doesn’t get on board with. The world of The Boys is a much better place when she’s not in it.

1) Homelander

It doesn’t get worse than Homelander. It’s nearly impossible to guess his next move, but whatever it is usually involves killing someone in a horrible fashion. He will do whatever it takes to keep his seat at the top, and now that he has control of the United States government, he’s sure to take the gloves off as The Boys plan their final attack. Even if Homelander bites it at the end of the series, no one will be able to outdo him as a villain.

