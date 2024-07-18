The Boys Season 4 Finale Includes Post-Credit Scene

Spoilers follow for The Boys season 4! For just the second time in series history, The Boys has a post-credit scene in its newest episode. Previously the only post-credit scene in the entire series came in season 3, episode 7 with a funny little scene featuring Black Noir’s cartoon friends, but The Boys season 4 finale uses its own post-credit scene to set up the upcoming fifth and final season of The Boys, naturally they do this by bringing back a beloved character that was absent for all of season 4.

By the end of The Boys season 4 the world is in a bad place. With Victoria Neuman dead and Robert Singer in handcuffs, the presidency belongs to former Speaker of the House Calhoun, whose first act as President is to call Homelander and pledge his loyalty to him. His first official act is declaring martial law nationwide and deputizing supes, who will report to Homelander. They even carry out an immediate plan with those supes to kidnap and detain The Boys themselves, except for Butcher who manages to get away, which is how The Boys season 4 ends, and that’s when the credits roll.

The credits in The Boys season 4 only carry on for a few seconds however before the scene begins, and it’s a big one. President Calhoun walks with Homelander into a underground bunker, revealing that he learned about something in his first classified briefing. He makes sure to tell Homelander that as soon as he found out, he called him. Homelander walks across the room and looks dow nto see the familiar face of his biological father, Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, restrained and unconscious inside.

“You gotta be f–king kidding me,” Homelander says when seeing that familiar face. “This whole time…”

As he stares down at Soldier Boy’s face, Homelander’s expression is certainly not one of happiness, in fact he seems to be distraught. Either that or Homelander is having some kind of epiphany. The violin cadence of “I Can Do Anything” from The Boys season 3 finale begins to play, but this time it seemingly takes on a different tone.

Homelander appears to be anxious about seeing his father in this moment, but it’s unclear if it’s because he knows that Soldier Boy is one of the only people capable of killing him, or if it’s because he thinks he can someone use his father to reverse his own aging issues. In any event, Jensen Ackles appears to be confirmed to return for The Boys season 5 as Soldier Boy.

