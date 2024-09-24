The Boys Season 5 Casts Daveed Diggs in Mysterious Role

Daveed Diggs, the Snowpiercer star best known for his work on Hamilton, will join the cast of The Boys for its upcoming fifth season. The actor's role has not yet been disclosed, with The Boys's social media channels making the announcement and quipping "That's all ya get for now." Diggs has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood over the last few years, landing roles in Trolls Band Together, Soul, and The Little Mermaid in between shooting episodes of Snowpiercer and Central Park.

Diggs, who played LaFayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, earned a Tony Award and a Grammy for that role. After moving on from Hamilton, he won an Independent Spirit Award for Blindspotting, and played roles in Wonder and Black-ish.

The Boys, which was cancelled at DC after just six issues, went on to be a huge success for Dynamite, who published it from 2007 until 2012, when Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson felt the story had run its course (at 72 issues). Like the TV series, it was such a hit that it resulted in spinoffs and imitators.

"Three issues in, they started getting weird, and I started getting a lot of requests for changes," Robertson said in a 2017 oral history of WildStorm. "I was trying to stay on track with my schedule as well as accommodate the changes, so I started penciling very aggressively up to issue 10, so everybody would have a chance to look it over before I inked anything and, as a result, I just woke up on a Friday, ready to work through the weekend, and found out, from [editor Ben Abernaty] and Garth, that we were cancelled. I did not quite understand what happened, but I went, told my wife—we had just bought a house, I said, 'I don't have a job.'… So, I drove to Disneyland for the weekend with the kids and decided I hadn't seen them in a while anyway because I've been working so hard on the book. And on the way home my cell phone was going crazy. We got 17 offers from every other publisher in the business. Almost everybody had put their hands up to say, 'We'll take the book.'"

Prime Video describes the fourth season of The Boys as follows:

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys, Gen V, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical, are all streaming exclusively on Prime Video.