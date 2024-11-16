The Boys Season 5 Gets Major Filming Update (And It Starts Really Soon)

The wait for the final chapter of Prime Video‘s outrageous superhero saga just got a lot more concrete. Series creator Eric Kripke has revealed production on The Boys‘ fifth and final season is mere days away from launching, with cameras set to roll “a week from Monday,” according to a recent For Your Consideration (FYC) interview with Collider.

The announcement comes as emotions run high for the creative team behind the hit series. “I’m fortunate, in that I get to maintain my denial for quite a while because I’m so busy right now,” Kripke shared. “Just the amount of work, it’s so busy that I think somewhere in the middle of the season, it’s gonna hit me, and hit me really emotionally. I’ve been willfully denying it. It hasn’t totally sunk in. That will be hard.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the production start date is confirmed, fans might need to exercise patience for the premiere. Star Karl Urban indicated via Instagram that viewers should expect approximately a two-year wait, suggesting a summer 2026 release window.

Interestingly, the cast remains largely in the dark about their characters’ ultimate fates. Kripke revealed he’s only shared broad emotional arcs with the actors, telling Collider, “We’re far enough along that I can pitch out the character wide arcs, but they’re the emotional arcs, so the actors can start working on what their journey is and some of the twists and turns of what goes where. Frankly, some of them we’re still working out, but we have a solid sense of where they all go, emotionally.”

The final season’s cast list continues to expand, with Daveed Diggs joining as a series regular in an undisclosed role. Mason Dye will portray Bombsight, a character briefly referenced in season 4 as a 1950s Vought star. Jensen Ackles will return as a series regular in his role as Soldier Boy, while the core cast, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and Erin Moriarty, are all set to reprise their roles.

The eight-episode conclusion follows the dramatic events of season 4’s finale, which saw Homelander effectively gaining control of the U.S. government. Kripke has teased that the final season will be “our show’s version of the apocalypse,” adding that “Homelander gets everything he has wanted from the beginning, which is to completely remake the United States in his image, and according to his whims.”

For fans seeking additional content in the meantime, The Boys’ spin-off series Gen V is expected to return for its second season in 2025, according to Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders.