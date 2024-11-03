Gen V Stars Confirm Major Update About Season 2 of The Boys Spinoff Series

The Boys fans have been eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the hit Prime Video series ever since season 4 officially wrapped. Before we get more episodes of the flagship series however, we’ll likely return to Godolkin University for the second season of Gen V. Production on the series and its latest episodes has been ongoing since mid-July, and now cast members for the college-set spinoff of The Boys have confirmed production has wrapped on the second season.

Stars Lizze Broadway (Emma/Little Cricket), Derek Luh (Jordan Li), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) took to Instagram to post that today was the last day of filming on Gen V season 2. Luh posted a series of photos, including him with his castmates in an embrace, as well as an image of him going to the airport, with the caption “all done S2 @genv.” Prime Video previously confirmed that Gen V season 2 would arrive in 2025, but no specific release date has been confirmed. The first season of Gen V premiered in September of 2023.

Before production on Gen V could begin, tragedy struck The Boys spinoff as star Chance Perdomo passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. Filming on the new episodes was delayed in the wake of his death, allowing for the team to determine how they would handle the death of a main cast member. After a few weeks producers on Gen V confirmed that Perdomo’s character Andre Anderson would not be recast and that the character would also die in the context of the series.

“First, it’s just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family,” executive producer Eric Kripke previously shared. “We’re not trying to replace him because we can’t. We’re playing the character’s death on the show. So it’s very heavy and it’s really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we’re just trying to honor Chance as best we can.”

The ending of Gen V season 1 saw the series lead directly into the events of The Boys season 4 as Butcher learning of the supe-killing virus played a major role in the show’s latest season (characters from Gen V also appeared in minor appearances in The Boys). Considering the connectivity we can assume that Gen V season 2 will also continue that story in some way, but how remains to be seen.

Gen V was the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, following the animated anthology show The Boys Presents: Diabolical, but it’s not the only one. So far two more spinoffs of The Boys have been revealed, with Vought Rising, a prequel series starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront; and The Boys: Mexico, a series in development with Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal attached to produce.