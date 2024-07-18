The Boys Season 4 Finale: Everyone Who Died

The final episode of The Boys Season 4 has arrived, and it proved to be just as explosive as one might expect from the Prime Video hit. More than one character met their demise, with some big names being killed off in furtherance of the show’s plot. Seriously. Some big names were killed off in big ways to set The Boys up for its fifth and final season. Huge spoilers up ahead for The Boys Season 4 finale! Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to catch up with the show.

Secret Service

With the proverbial sh*t hitting the fan, the Secret Service and some of The Boys take President-elect Robert Singer into a bunker for protection. There, the shapeshifter pretending to be Starlight attempts to kill Singer, but doesn’t manage to get her hands on him. Instead, she takes out plenty of members of his Secret Service detail instead.

Shapeshifter

In the ensuing fight, the real Starlight appears and seemingly snaps the neck of the supe pretending to be her. Given what we know about the show, however, it’s unclear if the shapeshifter was actually killed.

Grace Mallory

The longtime Boys confidant also met her untimely demise in a pretty surprising way. While others were killed in the line of action Mallory was killed out accidentally. Going with Butcher to try talking Ryan against his father Homelander, a frustrated Ryan shoves Mallory a little too hard. She flies across the room and is killed when she smacks into the wall, revealing that they’ve taken Ryan and Billy into an underground bunker.

Victoria Neuman

The most surprising on the list is Victoria Neuman, the Vice President-elect. The character became a major player in the series between Seasons 3 and 4 and was eventually killed by Billy Butcher, who managed to get his hands on permanent Compound V and inject himself to get new powers. Neuman was then torn in two. Compounding the situation was the leakage of video showing Robert Singer ordering the assassination, causing the President-elect to be arrested and charged with the crimes.

Vought Employees

With Homelander seemingly at the top of both Vought International and the American government, he orders members of The Seven to hunt down anyone and everyone with knowledge of any possible misdoings of those in The Seven. This ends up in a montage at the end of the episode as The Deep and Black Noir can be seen killing off everyday Vought employees.

In The Boys season 4, Karl Urban stars once again as Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the “supes” featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and Chace Crawford as The Deep. Other stars of The Boys include Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, CEO of Vought International, and Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman.

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.