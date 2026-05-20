The Boys Series Finale Fan Reactions: A Satisfying Ending or Another Game of Thrones?

The Boys has officially come to an end, with the story of Butcher, Hughie, Starlight, Homelander, and the other idiosyncratic characters giving fans a grand farewell. Bringing the series finale to the silver screen alongside Amazon Prime Video, fans have been torn when it comes to the fifth and final season of the beloved series. Luckily, many fans of the comic book adaptation have taken to social media to share their thoughts, and, much like the episodes that precede it, reactions to The Boys’ series finale are split right down the middle.

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Warning. If you have yet to watch the final episode of The Boys, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory on this one. In the wake of Frenchie dying in the penultimate episode, The Boys series finale focused on Butcher and his crew finally delivering the killing blow to Homelander. With the all-powerful madman proclaiming himself to be the world’s new god, Himiko manages to strip Homelander of his power, allowing Billy the chance to deliver a worthy end to the would-be savior. Following this, Hughie is forced to stop Butcher from unleashing the deadly virus that would eliminate all “Supes” from the Earth, paving the way for the remaining Boys to receive a happy ending. With that being said, let’s first take a look at some of the positive reactions to the finale, as some fans were left satisfied with the final installment.

Well the finale of The Boys totally worked for me. I thought it was a satisfying conclusion. pic.twitter.com/BDP6BJ84u7 — Comic Tropes (@CTropes) May 20, 2026

Just got done watching The Boys series finale



Despite all the low expectations, I was pleasantly surprised by it and thoroughly enjoyed myself. I’m not afraid to admit I got a little emotional during a certain part towards the end but I won’t spoil



Overall: The Boys is a solid… pic.twitter.com/pioyjq11Pw — 👑ℂℍ𝔸𝕆𝕊𝕂𝕀𝔻👑 (@DatChaosGuy) May 20, 2026

Final Thoughts on The Boys Season / Finale:



i loved the finale. i thought it tied up a lot of loose ends and once again, all the deaths were written very well. i had a great time at the theater watching it



as for the overall season, it won’t ever be my favorite and im of the… pic.twitter.com/nx3mhtIANI — Starlight 💫 (twitch.tv/x0starlight) (@x0Starlight) May 20, 2026

The Good, The Boys, And The Ugly

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Of course, while there was plenty of positive reception to the final episode of The Boys, not everyone was enthusiastic about how the show wrapped. Specifically, many followers of Homelander and Vought’s supes were dissatisfied with how the series wrapped up in season five. Ranging from “lackluster” to “disappointing,” plenty of fans were more than willing to express how the last episode failed to meet expectations following The Boys becoming a fan-favorite on Amazon Prime Video.

The Boys ending was supposed to be enormous. Not just Blood and Bone but something huge; something Scorched Earth. This was genuinely a disappointing finale for a show this HUGE.

Even Homelander's death felt lackluster. But hey, some of y'all will still eat it up#TheBoys pic.twitter.com/4XlvQnNBd9 — Yashvardhan (@YashVardhan6969) May 20, 2026

The Boys finale was disappointing, and all the posters and marketing were lies.



We all said it would be impossible to wrap everything up in a single episode without it feeling rushed and unfortunately, this finale does feel rushed.



What’s included is fine, and I really loved… pic.twitter.com/31I5oxYgjX — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) May 20, 2026

The Boys finale fell flat for me in many ways. Where do you even begin? None of it was satisfying, the deaths were predictable & the final “fights” were exactly how you thought they would go down.



Every character that survives ends up how you think it would. The Gen V… pic.twitter.com/5dTys1e5xj — Endymion (@EndymionYT) May 20, 2026

Even with The Boys’ main series ending, this doesn’t mean that we’ve seen the last of Vought and the world that spawned it. While the original spin-off series, Gen V, was canceled following its second season, there are two other live-action series in development as we speak. Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico are currently in the works, which will be two very different takes on this universe.

To start, Vought Rising will be a series that looks to the past, exploring the adventures of Homelander’s father, Soldier Boy, and the creation of the nefarious organization responsible for The Seven. While plenty of details have been shared regarding this spin-off, The Boys: Mexico is far more mysterious in terms of what lies in wait. Presently, this side series has not revealed when it takes place in the timeline and/or if it will bring back any of the original characters from the main series.

What did you think of The Boys’ series finale? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!