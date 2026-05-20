The Boys Series Finale Fan Reactions: A Satisfying Ending or Another Game of Thrones?

The Boys has officially come to an end, with the story of Butcher, Hughie, Starlight, Homelander, and the other idiosyncratic characters giving fans a grand farewell. Bringing the series finale to the silver screen alongside Amazon Prime Video, fans have been torn when it comes to the fifth and final season of the beloved series. Luckily, many fans of the comic book adaptation have taken to social media to share their thoughts, and, much like the episodes that precede it, reactions to The Boys’ series finale are split right down the middle.
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Warning. If you have yet to watch the final episode of The Boys, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory on this one. In the wake of Frenchie dying in the penultimate episode, The Boys series finale focused on Butcher and his crew finally delivering the killing blow to Homelander. With the all-powerful madman proclaiming himself to be the world’s new god, Himiko manages to strip Homelander of his power, allowing Billy the chance to deliver a worthy end to the would-be savior. Following this, Hughie is forced to stop Butcher from unleashing the deadly virus that would eliminate all “Supes” from the Earth, paving the way for the remaining Boys to receive a happy ending. With that being said, let’s first take a look at some of the positive reactions to the finale, as some fans were left satisfied with the final installment.
The Good, The Boys, And The Ugly
Of course, while there was plenty of positive reception to the final episode of The Boys, not everyone was enthusiastic about how the show wrapped. Specifically, many followers of Homelander and Vought’s supes were dissatisfied with how the series wrapped up in season five. Ranging from “lackluster” to “disappointing,” plenty of fans were more than willing to express how the last episode failed to meet expectations following The Boys becoming a fan-favorite on Amazon Prime Video.
Even with The Boys’ main series ending, this doesn’t mean that we’ve seen the last of Vought and the world that spawned it. While the original spin-off series, Gen V, was canceled following its second season, there are two other live-action series in development as we speak. Vought Rising and The Boys: Mexico are currently in the works, which will be two very different takes on this universe.
To start, Vought Rising will be a series that looks to the past, exploring the adventures of Homelander’s father, Soldier Boy, and the creation of the nefarious organization responsible for The Seven. While plenty of details have been shared regarding this spin-off, The Boys: Mexico is far more mysterious in terms of what lies in wait. Presently, this side series has not revealed when it takes place in the timeline and/or if it will bring back any of the original characters from the main series.
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