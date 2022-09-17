The Boys Spinoff Gen V Wraps Production With BTS Photos

Prime Video's live-action superhero universe centered around The Boys will soon expand with Gen V, a college-based spinoff that will be closely tied to the flagship show it's based on. As of Friday, the spinoff wrapped principal photography, celebrating the occasion through the show's official social media accounts.

"Yea, we're wrapping GEN V production," Prime Video marketers tweeted Friday afternoon. "No, we ain't tellin ya when it's coming out yet."

While details for the series have yet to be unveiled, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke suggested events from the show's third season will directly set up storylines for Gen V.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

"It's a very different corner of the world and it's a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting," the writer added. "I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we're dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well… it's hard enough to keep one f-cking show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining… is a whole new layer of that."

Gen V is currently being hailed as an "irreverent, R-rated series" exploring the lives of "hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while both Season 4 and Gen V have yet to set release dates.

