The Boys Season 2 Star Aya Cash Was Cast as Stormfront Before Season 1 Even Premiered

Months before The Boys was released on Amazon, Aya Cash found herself with a job for the show's sophomore outing. Despite the streamer not having ordered a second season, Eric Kripke and his team went around auditioning actors for the various roles involved in the future of the series. That means before the show even became a hit with fans, Cash managed to secure the role of Stormfront, a superhero Nazi born in the early 1900's.

“It was a few months before Season 1 came out. They hadn’t even been picked up for Season 2, but they had to hire someone to play this role because they needed to build the suit on the body that was gonna wear it," Cash recently told Collider of the early audition. "So they had not picked up for Season 2, but I got hired."

Cash then said she and Kripke had a chat to discuss the role. Because of the sensitive subject matter surrounding Stormfront and her ideals, the actor revealed she wanted to make sure the show would handle everything in tip-top shape.

"I went in, I auditioned, I did a 20-minute talk with Eric about the role, because I had been told already going into the audition, ‘Look, the sides don’t really say this, but this is gonna be a complicated role," Cash added. "And I have no problem playing deeply unlikable people or villains, but obviously this was gonna be something that needed to be handled with intelligence and was not going to be glorifying this character in a way that I disagreed with, but it would be in service to something. So after talking to Eric, I felt in very, very good hands.”

As you know by now, Stormfront is eventually burnt to a crisp in the second season of the show. Even though the character is technically alive, Cash cast doubt on a Season 3 return when speaking with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh last October.

"I had a wonderful experience on The Boys, I was always signed up for one year, so who knows?" Cash shared with us at the time. "If the writers have something for me to do, I will absolutely be there. I think Stormfront's story has been told very well, in terms of the arc of what happened, but if they want me back, I will be back in a second."

The Boys Season Three has yet to set a release date, while the first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime.