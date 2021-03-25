The Boys Star Aya Cash Confirms She's Not Returning for Season 3

✖

The second season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video was a huge hit for the streaming service, taking a very different approach to the superhero genre that also skewers capitalism and nationalism with irreverent humor. But one of the series' biggest villains won't be showing up in Season 3 of The Boys, according to actress Aya Cash who played the devious role of Stormfront in the latest episodes. Cash recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her future on the series, casting doubt on a possible return in the upcoming season.

According to Cash, there are no current plans to bring Stormfront back for Season 3 of The Boys. The actress spoke while promoting her new rom-com We Broke Up.

"I want to know if she'll be back too," said Cash. "I'm not there now. I'm on a new FOX show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in."

Cash previously spoke with ComicBook.com after the end of The Boys Season 2, revealing that her time on the series was never meant to be long.

"I had a wonderful experience on The Boys, I was always signed up for one year, so who knows?" Cash shared with ComicBook.com. "If the writers have something for me to do, I will absolutely be there. I think Stormfront's story has been told very well, in terms of the arc of what happened, but if they want me back, I will be back in a second."

It sounds like we could get an update on Stormfront's status in the new episodes, but fans shouldn't expect the character to play a major role. After a confrontation with Billy Butcher and Homelander's son, most of her limbs were destroyed and she was left with severe burns.

It remains to be seen if Stormfront will continue to play a role in the future of the series, but it sounds like fans should not expect to see her on The Boys in the near future. With new threats and new allies on the horizon, it would be an added surprise if Cash's character reappears so soon.

There's no word yet on when The Boys Season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information.