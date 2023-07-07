The Boys Teases New Members of The Seven for Season 4

Amazon Prime Video has been in production on the fourth season of their hit series The Boys for quite some time, and it will bring a bunch of new goodies for fans to feast on. The Boys Season 4 is set to bring back all of your favorite Vought "Supes" as well as introduce us to some new ones, and we will even see a bunch of returning faces like Simon Pegg. One other new addition will be Supernatural and The Walking Dead alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who is reuniting with The Boys creator Eric Kripke for the first time in over a decade. When we last left off with the series, The Seven was left pretty understaffed in the aftermath of everything that was going on with Soldier Boy and Homelander. So the team definitely needs some new blood, and it seems like we're going to get just that. Today, Amazon Prime Video's official Twitter page for Vought International teased that The Seven will be getting some new members.

This 7/7, we salute the greatest Super team ever assembled. Even with heroic sacrifices and unfortunate betrayals, The Seven has NEVER been stronger. Sole captain Homelander continues his search for new heroes to replenish the team’s ranks as we speak! pic.twitter.com/VSfFjXpBbB — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 7, 2023

The Boys Season 4 Release Delayed Due to Writers Strike

It was recently revealed by The Boys creator that the series has been delayed until the ongoing Writers Guild of America Strike ends. Kripke took to social media to reveal the news and even gave a fan an honest answer as to why The Boys Season 4 would be delayed.

"#TheBoys update! 1) When #Season4 drops depends on how long the #WGA Strike goes. No answer yet. Tell the studios to make a fair deal! 2) To take that sting off, here's fun art from S4. We spend hours making ourselves laugh with this stuff & it's never even on screen," Kripke wrote on Twitter before he revealed why the series would be delayed. "There's a good amount of dialogue we write in post that the actors come back to record (called ADR), to help bridge story gaps or clarify a plot point. We'll also edit dialogue together in different ways to 'rewrite' it. Writing at every stage of the process. #WGAStrong"

What is The Boys about?

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are real, and they're not at all nice. While Vought International puts up their heroes The Seven as beacons of the world, and IP they can mine for profit, a watchdog group that calls themselves The Boys has them in their crosshairs. Karl Urban stars as s Billy Butcher, leader of The Boys, which also includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as M.M., Tomer Capone as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro. Some of the "supes" featured in the series include Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir, and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

The Boys Season 4 doesn't currently have a release date but you can still check out the first three seasons on Amazon Prime Video now. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more information on The Boys Season 4 as we learn it!

What do you make of this? Are you excited to see The Boys when it returns to Amazon Prime Video? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!