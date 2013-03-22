The Croods: Family Tree Reveals Season 3 Trailer for Hulu and Peacock

Get ready for a new adventure featuring the Croods and the Bettermans – Hulu and Peacock just revealed the trailer for The Croods: Family Tree Season 3, which will premiere on both streaming services on June 2nd. These new episodes will continue the adventures of both families as they continue their attempts to co-exist after their showdown with the Punch Monkeys and the events of The Croods: A New Age. The new animated series comes from DreamWorks Animation, who also produced the original blockbuster films for movie theaters. Watch it in the clip above!

The synopsis for The Croods: Family Tree Season 3 promises a brand new adventure in the franchise: Jealous of the Thunder Sisters, the men on the farm undergo a difficult initiation to join the exclusive tribe of women while Eep and Dawn prepare for the ultimate skate-off with the Punch Monkeys to reclaim their skate spot. As Phil sets on a mission to prove he's a fun guy, the girls adopt a stranded egg that may not be as innocent as it seems. Prehistory's favorite families return with new shenanigans, hilarious adventures and a whole lot of heart!

The series voice actors include Kelly Marie Tran, star of Raya and the Last Dragon and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, taking over the role of the family's most stalwart troublemaker Dawn. It also includes Kiff VandenHeuvel as Grug, Amy Landecker as Ugga, Ally Dixon as Eep, AJ Locascio as Thunk, and Artemis Pebdani as Gran. Rounding out the Bettermans are Dee Bradley Baker as Sandy, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, and Amy Rosoff as Hope.

The series synopsis sets up the new world both families have to explore: Inspired by the blockbuster DreamWorks Animation film The Croods: A New Age, The Croods: Family Tree continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. The journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.

The first two seasons of The Croods: Family Tree are now streaming on Hulu and Peacock. Season 3 of The Croods: Family Tree will be available on June 2nd.