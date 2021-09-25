For fans of Netflix’s extremely popular original series, The Crown, the wait for a new season of the series has been a long one. Season 4 of the historical drama dropped on November 15, 2020, but an extended filming break pushed Season 5 of the series to 2022. Now, fans of The Crown know exactly when they can expect the next chapter of the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Netflix revealed the Season 5 premiere month for The Crown during its TUDUM global fan event on Saturday. The Crown will return in November 2022.



The fifth season of The Crown will see the latest shift in actors playing the role of Queen Elizabeth II. Olivia Colman, who has played the Queen in Seasons 3 and 4 following Claire Foy in Seasons 1 and 2, will be replaced by Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix‘s Imelda Staunton. Fans got an early glimpse of Staunton as the Queen back in July.

“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,” Staunton said when her casting was announced. “As an actor, it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”



In addition to Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, the new cast of The Crown will include Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) as well as Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Princess Margaret, Dominic West (The Wire) as Prince Charles, and Olivia Williams (The Father) as Camilla Parker.



The Crown traces the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to Philip Mountbatten, until the early 21st century. The first season depicts events up to 1955, with Winston Churchill resigning as prime minister and the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret deciding not to marry Peter Townsend. The second season covers the Suez Crisis in 1956 leading to the retirement of Prime Minister Anthony Eden, the retirement of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963 following the Profumo affair political scandal, and the birth of Prince Edward in 1964. The third season covers 1964 to 1977, beginning with Harold Wilson’s election as prime minister and ending with her Silver Jubilee, also covering Edward Heath’s time as prime minister. The third season also introduces Camilla Shand. The fourth season is set during Margaret Thatcher’s premiership and features Lady Diana Spencer while introducing Prince William and Prince Harry. Season 5 is expected to focus on the early to mid-1990s. The series has already been renewed for a sixth and final season.



Season 5 of The Crown will debut on Netflix in November 2022. The first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix.