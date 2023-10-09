The Crown Season 6 Trailer Reveals Netflix Release Date

Netflix has released a trailer for The Crown Season 6, the drama series about Queen Elizabeth II's reign over the United Kingdom's final season. The trailer sees Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton returning as Elizabeth. She walks past photos of her younger self, played by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, and their words from the past can be heard. Netflix also confirmed that The Crown Season 6 will be released in two parts. The first part of the final season will debut on Netflix on November 16th, consisting of four episodes. The Crown's last six episodes will debut on Netflix on December 14th.

This break from Netflix's all-episodes-at-once binge model is unusual but not unheard of for the streaming service. It took a similar approach with Stranger Things Season 4.

The Crown Season 6 Plot

Peter Morgan created The Crown. The show's final season will show the aftermath of Princess Diana's death. Netflix has also released two teaser posters for the new season, one featuring Elizabeth and the other featuring Diana.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not," producer Susan Mackie previously said of how The Crown will handle Princess Diana's death. "We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it. The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that's evident."

The Crown Season 6 will also include the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles. Further, It will cover the beginnings of Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton.

The show's subject, Queen Elizabeth, died in September 2022. On that, The Crown producer Andy Harries said, "The passing of Her Majesty impacted on us all… It didn't change [the story] fundamentally, but it did change it in a sense. When you see it, I think you will know what I mean. It's a very powerful film and a very respectful episode."

The Crown Season 6 Cast

The Crown Season 6's cast includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles.

The Crown Season 6, Part 1 debuts on Netflix on November 16th. The Crown Season 6, Part 2 debuts on December 14th.