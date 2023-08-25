The Crown Producer Addresses How Netflix Series Filmed Princess Diana's Death

The makers of Netflix's 'The Crown' are speaking out about the respectful way Season 6 will handle Princess Diana's death.

Netflix's The Crown has a major test approaching fast, as the show finally arrives at the moment that the entire series arguably hinges on: the death of Princess Diana. The makers of The Crown were recently at an Edinburgh TV Festival honoring the show, and executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie took the lead on letting people know that Diana's death will be handled with the utmost care and consideration in Season 6:

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not," Mackie said. "We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it."

"The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated," Mackie continued. "Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that's evident."

The Crown Season 6 will be its final season, and there are multiple tragic hurdles of history to get over. Diana's death in 1997 will obviously be a big one – and now there will also be the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which will be the climactic event of the series. The show made headlines just by filming the sequence of Diana's death last fall

"The passing of Her Majesty impacted on us all… It didn't change [the story] fundamentally, but it did change it in a sense. When you see it, I think you will know what I mean," Andy Harries explained. "It's a very powerful film and a very respectful episode."

The Crown has already announced a special tribute episode to Queen Elizabeth II, which will bring back past stars of the show, including Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both portrayed Elizabeth during the young adult and middle-aged portions of her life (respectively).

What is Season 6 of The Crown Going to be About?

Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It's a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in '90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

The season is expected to focus between 1997 and 2005 and feature several major events, including the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the premiership of Tony Blair, and the early relationship of Prince William at Kate Middleton.

Bertie Carvel has been cast as Blair, with Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Ed McVey as Prince William. Luther Ford will portray Prince Harry, Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret, Dominic West will play Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana.

The Crown Season 5 streams on Netflix starting on November 9th.

