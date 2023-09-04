The Crown Confirms Final Season Will Include Another Royal Wedding

The sixth and final season of The Crown is on the horizon, wrapping up the decades-spanning take on the life of Queen Elizabeth II. A lot of major historical milestones have already been covered on the series — and it looks like Season 6 will include another. In a recent tweet, the official Netflix UK and Ireland account shared a photo of a program from the wedding between Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams). The wedding, which occurred in 2005, was Charles' second after his high-profile marriage and divorce from Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki).

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year," the tweet reads. "We'll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what's to come in our final season."

How Will The Crown Handle Princess Diana's Death?

Earlier this summer, The Crown producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries spoke about how Season 6 handles Diana's passing, which occurred in 1997 as a result of injuries she sustained in a car accident. According to the producers, the priority will be to portray the story tactfully.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not," Mackie said. "We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it... The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that's evident."

"The passing of Her Majesty impacted on us all… It didn't change [the story] fundamentally, but it did change it in a sense. When you see it, I think you will know what I mean," Harries echoed. "It's a very powerful film and a very respectful episode."

What Is The Crown Season 6 About?

In The Crown, inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. It's a new decade, and the royal family are facing what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in '90s Britain. As Diana and Charles wage a media war, cracks begin to splinter the royal foundation.

"I should be careful here too, but I don't think they should carry on, actually," Helena Bonham Carter, who portrayed Princess Margaret on the series, explained earlier this year. "I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them. I don't really want to contribute to the whole thing. It's complicated and it'll get taken out of context. And I think it's been given enough attention."

