The Crown Season Four Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The fourth season of The Crown is finally here! The latest season of the Netflix series marks Olivia Colman's second year as Queen Elizabeth II and sees the debut of Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as young Princess Diana. The show managed to finish filming season four just before the pandemic hit, meaning it's one of the few shows/movies that wasn't delayed this year. The series is already a hot topic on social media today and the new season is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, the show has a 96% critics score and a 97% audience score. You can read some of the rave reviews below:

"10 episodes of television that may not be uniformly among the show's finest, but which are somehow its most authentic," RogerEbert.com’s Allison Showmaker wrote.

"This new set of episodes continues to give us both the long run and the short, the epic and the specific, as it goes from strength to strength," Boston Globes' Matthew Gilbert shared.

"Gillian Anderson is a revelation in the role of Thatcher, giving one of the finest performances of her career," The Queer Review’s James Kleinmann boasted.

"Corrin is startlingly good at capturing the princess' charismatic shimmer. Her Diana is silly and eager for attention... Yet this winsome young woman also exudes warmth, decency, and fun," NPR’s John Powers raved.

Earlier this year, showrunner Peter Morgan stated that he felt The Crown season 5 was "the perfect time and place to stop." That decision shocked fans as Morgan had originally stated that the 21st century-era of Queen Elizabeth's life was one that demanded a complex in-depth look, as it's the era of the monarch's life that most viewers will be familiar with. Thankfully, Morgan changed his mind and recently announced that the show would receive a sixth season.

It was also recently announced that Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Tenet) will be taking over the role of Princess Diana in season five. The fifth season will also see Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) beginning her turn as the Queen. Several different actors have taken on the role of Queen Elizabeth during the show's run. Claire Foy (The Girl in the Spider's Web) played the younger Elizabeth, and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) is playing Elizabeth in her middle-aged years. Staunton will be taking on the role to play the modern-day version of the Queen.

The Crown's first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix.