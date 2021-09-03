The CW Cancels Brand-New Series After 13 Episodes

✖

The CW has pulled the plug on one of its newest TV shows even before the series can finish airing all of its episodes. TV Line brings word that the new drama The Republic of Sarah has been cancelled and that the 13th episode airing on September 6th will be the series finale. News of the cancellation came from series creator Jeffrey Paul King who confirmed it on Instagram, writing: "I’m sad to say the news is not good. “The Republic of Sarah” will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our Series Finale. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock."

Starring Stella Baker in the titular role, the series told the story of fictional town Greylock, New Hampshire which is found to have a valuable mineral underneath it that has tech companies moving fast to extract it all. After state-backed mining company Lydon Industries makes plans to take all of the mineral, essentially wiping the town off the map, Baker's Sarah "proposes an oddly intriguing solution" which is the town declaring themselves an independent nation from the United States. As the official description reads: "Citing various historical maps, she explains that the land on which Greylock sits was never properly claimed by the United States. If Sarah and her friends can convince the town to vote for independence, Greylock would gain international sovereignty and could protect its land for good."

"Only one episode left & unfortunately it will be our series finale…," series star Luke Mitchell wrote on Instagram. "So much heart went into this show & we’re all very proud of it… so let’s go out with a bang!! Lots of love, , #TheCoopers"

The Republic of Sarah had just five critical reviews submitted on Rotten Tomatoes but sits at a pitiful 43% on the review aggregator. Though not critically well received the series does have an 89% rating on the audience score. The Republic of Sarah has only averaged 326,000 weekly viewers and a 0.05 rating.

Executive Produced by Jeffrey Paul King (Elementary), Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Mark Martin (Rendition), Jeff Grosvenor and Leo Pearlman, The Republic of Sarah is a production of CBS Television Studios in association with Fulwell 73 and Black Lamb.