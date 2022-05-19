The CW Reveals First Look Photos For Supernatural and Walker Prequels

This fall, two anticipated prequel series come to The CW. Both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence, prequels to Supernatural and Walker respectively. Since the series were announced, fans have been eager for a first look and now it's here. On Thursday, as part of The CW's Upfronts, the network released a series of first-look photos from the pilots of both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence. Both series will be coming to The CW this fall, with The Winchesters airing on Tuesdays at 8/7c and Walker: Independence airing on Thursdays at 9/8c after episodes of Walker.

The Winchesters will dive into the origin story of John (Drake Rodger) and Mary Winchester (Bianca Kajilich) and will be narrated by their adult son, Supernatural's Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). Ackles previously said that the series will connect to the established Supernatural lore in "much crazier ways."

"To be honest, I was like, 'I don't know if we can do this,'" Ackles revealed, "and then it took [writer] Robbie [Thompson] and me sitting down going like, 'Well, we know we have to do this, and we know we have to do that, but if we just connect those dots with a straight line, that's not entertaining. That's boring. That's a simple story. If we connect those dots in a much crazier, wild Supernatural way, then we've got a show.' So that's what we've been doing."

Walker: Independence is set more than a century before the events of the Jared Padalecki-starring Walker and will star Arrow alum Katherine McNamara as Abby Walker who goes on a quest for revenge when her husband is murdered in front of her on their journey west. The series pilot will be written by Walker executive producer Seamus Fahey, based on a story by him and series creator Anna Fricke. Executive producers will also include Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

Read on for photos from both The Winchesters and Walker: Independence and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!