Walker Prequel Series Gets Pilot Order at The CW

In recent years, The CW has put its stamp on Walker, Texas Ranger, updating the iconic Western television series into new series Walker. The network has indicated that Walker has become a bonafide hit, even putting a spinoff prequel series, Walker: Independence, into development late last year. As the network revealed on Thursday, that prequel is one step closer to becoming a reality, with Walker: Independence officially getting a pilot order. The network has also ordered pilots for the DC TV series Gotham Knights, and the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters. The network has also reportedly ordered six more scripts of its female-fronted Zorro reboot.

Walker: Independence is set in the late 1800s and follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

The Walker: Independence pilot will be written by Walker executive producer Seamus Fahey, based on a story by him and series creator Anna Fricke. Executive producers will also include Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

“With Supernatural, it was Jensen and me for so many years,” Walker star Jared Padalecki told ComicBook.com last year. “But for a lot of those years, it was just Jensen and me. So, Walker, I’m more, maybe, the solo lead, but we have such an awesome and extensive cast. I mean, we have Lindsay Morgan, who’s my work partner on the show. Then we have Keegan Allen, who’s my brother on the show. I have kids, I have parents. We have the captain of the Rangers. And so, there are a lot more ways to flesh out this world that aren’t just through the eyes of Cordell Walker, which has been nice.”

