The CW's Full Fall Schedule Released

The CW has released its primetime schedule for the fall of 2022, and it's going to be a splash of cold water after years of the schedule remaining mostly consistent. With more than half a dozen shows not returning, the network is leaning on a number of shows acquired from international markets, including Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser's Professionals and the Victor Garber/Jewel Staite Family Law. On top of that, a number of returning shows -- The Flash, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, and Superman & Lois -- won't be airing new episodes until 2023. That means a very different schedule in 2022 than we had in Fall 2021.

The anticipated Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters will be a Tuesday night anchor, taking the place where The Flash served as the network's big hit for 7 years and leading into Professionals. Walker and its prequel series Walker: Independence will head to Thursdays. DC's Stargirl, which had an off-cycle summer release in its first two seasons, will head to Wednesday nights, where Arrow spent most of its life and The Flash is currently airing. That seems like a vote of confidence for the show, but it's also a longer wait than most fans expected before seeing the third season.

You can see the full schedule for Fall 2022 below.

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DC'S STARGIRL

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00PM MAGIC WITH THE STARS

9:00-9:30PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW

9:00-10:00PM CORONER

The network is in a state of flux right now; the cancellations have been widely attributed to a planned sale of the network. Co-owners Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery are exploring a sale, with Nexstar -- a company that owns local TV stations around the country -- looking to be the frontrunner to buy. The end of long-running shows like Dynasty and DC's Legends of Tomorrow not only provides a clean slate for new management, but reduces costs for The CW, making the network more attractive to a potential buyer.

Look forward to more news coming out of today's upfronts presentation throughout the morning.