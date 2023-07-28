The CW Pulls Two Shows From Schedule After Only Two Episodes

The CW is pulling two shows from its programming schedule jus ten days after they made their premiere. On Friday, it was revealed that the network is pulling Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Fantastic Friends from its programming schedule, after only two episodes have actually aired. Remaining episodes of both Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Fantastic Friends will be available to stream on The CW's app and website. Instead, reruns of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? will air in these shows' time slots.

Both Down to Earth and Fantastic Friends were among the shows recently acquired by The CW from other studios or streaming services, amid cost-cutting efforts under the station's new owners, Nexstar. They also, surprisingly, are not the first of those shows to be pulled from the network, with Australian surfing drama Barons suffering the same fate after four episodes earlier this year.

What Is Down to Earth About?

Originally premiering on Netflix, Down to Earth with Zac Efron follows Efron and superfoods expert Darin Olien as they travel the world in search of the secrets to good health, a long life, and a higher level of eco-consciousness.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron is executive produced by Efron, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Simkin, Jason Barrett, Cisco Henson, Darin Olien, and Griffin Gmelich.

What Is Fantastic Friends About?

Fantastic Friends is hosted by James and Oliver Phelps, who are best known for portraying the Weasley twins in the Harry Potter films. Described as "part adventure-travel series, part magic-infused challenge show and part a celebration of friendship", the six-part series moves from Iceland to Ireland, from St. Lucia to Dubai, as the twins expand their horizons and explore new worlds, while engaging in a series of magic-themed challenges and competitions. In each episode, the Phelps twins travel to a destination to meet up with one of their famous friends, who then take on the role of tour guide.

Fantastic Friends is produced by Emmy-nominated Daniel Sharp and executive produced by James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Martin Blencowe and Daniel Sharp.

What Shows Has The CW Renewed?

The CW has renewed a select few of its original scripted series, which are expected to debut at some point in 2024. This includes a shortened fourth season of Superman & Lois, as well as Walker, All-American, and All-American: Homecoming.

"It was very easy to focus on those four as our biggest shows and best performers. And then it was also easier to have conversations with CBS and Warner about 'How can we make these shows work for everybody?' because there was a successful track record," The CW president of entertainment Brad Schwartz said in a recent interview. "CBS and Warner Bros. know what they make on them internationally, know what they make from their Netflix and HBO sales. We know how they do for us. They can project what a library of 60 or 70 episodes is going to make for them forever. You can put all the math together and be like, 'Is there a path for us as partners?'"

What do you think of The CW pulling these shows? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!