Superman & Lois Renewed for Shortened Season 4 by The CW

Superman & Lois has been renewed for Season 4 on The CW but it comes with a catch. According to TVLine, the DC series has been renewed for a shortened fourth season, with the new season coming in with just 10 episodes. The network also announced that it was renewing All American: Homecoming for a third season on the network.

"We are thrilled to bring Superman & Lois back to The CW," CW President Brad Schwartz said. "These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

The news of Superman & Lois' Season 4 renewal may come as a bit of mixed news for fans of the network's DC series, however. It was also announced on Monday that freshman series Gotham Knights has been cancelled. The series will end its first — and now final — season on Tuesday, June 27th.

The CW Had Previously Indicated Superman & Lois is One of Its "Strongest" Shows

Last month, The CW president Brad Schwartz commented on the situation with Superman & Lois as well as the other two shows awaiting renewal news, noting at that time that while Superman & Lois is one of the network's strongest performers,it's expensive and they were analyzing the situation carefully.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said at a press conference where The CW announced their fall schedule. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

He particularly expressed frustration with a lack of control over the streaming in reference to Superman & Lois, which he called one of the network's "strongest" shows. If renewed, the series will air at midseason or over the summer of 2024. Rumor has it Warner Bros. Discover's Max streaming platform may save at least Superman & Lois, if not both, if The CW declines to renew.

Season 3 of Superman & Lois is Expected to End on a Cliffhanger

Schwartz has also teased that Superman & Lois' third season will end on a cliffhanger, though he didn't provide anything in the way of spoilers. A recently released synopsis for the season finale has teased that Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) will factor heavily into the episode.

"The ending this season is amazing," Schwartz said. "You've got some Lex Luthor in there… I don't want to give any spoilers, but the end of the season is great — and it's got a bit of a cliffhanger."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 7/8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Are you excited that Superman & Lois is coming back for a fourth season? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.