The CW Pulls New Series After Just Four Episodes

The CW is shaking up its schedule yet again. According to TVLine, The CW has pulled Australian surfing drama Barons from its primetime schedule after just four episodes. The series was one of the many acquired programs The CW has been filling out its schedule and had begun airing on the network on May 29th. The series removal from the schedule appears to be ratings based. Per the report, Barons debuted to 179,000 total viewers and a 0.0 demo rating with its audience having fallen as low as 124,000. All eight episodes of Barons will be available to stream on the CW app and cwtv.com. The Monday 9/8c timeslot will be filled by Nancy Drew repeats.

Barons starred Sean Keenan and Ben O'Toole who play best friends and surfers who create their own separate surf brands that go on to become iconic rivals — a story that is similar to the real-life rivalry between the Billabong and Quicksilver brands. The official description reads "when their businesses go mainstream, the young rebels and their friends find themselves pulled deep into a world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension. In selling their dream to the world, they create bitter, lasting rivalries."

The CW Has Quietly Cancelled a Few Series Recently

Recently, the network quietly cancelled the Tom Welling and Brendan Frasier starring series Professionals after just one season. Professionals follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interest of the rich and powerful by any means necessary. Season 1 saw Corbo hired by Peter Swann (Fraser), a billionaire futurist who suspected his next-gen medical satellite was being sabotaged. The season also starred Said Taghmaoui, Ken Duken, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan, and Nic Rasenti. Welling and Fraser served as executive producers on the series.

Earlier this month, the network also cancelled the fan favorite horror anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories, after three seasons. It was reported earlier this week that the series would not be returning, making it one of the latest series cancelled by the network. Last month, network cancelled several series. Walker Independence and The Winchesters were both cancelled after just one season at the network, while Kung Fu was also cancelled after three seasons.

What Will The CW's Programming Look Like Going Forward?

There have been several changes when it comes to The CW's programming following its acquisition by media giant Nexstar last year. The network released its fall 2023-2024 schedule last month, revealing several acquired series — including Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, and Sullivan's Crossing — as well as the debut of 61st Street, a series that was previously cancelled by AMC. Additionally, it was recently announced that The CW has picked up the first three seasons of The Chosen, a series about the life of Jesus, which will premiere on the network on Sunday, July 16th, and air through Christmas Eve.

"The Chosen is based on the biggest IP of all time and is truly a one-of-a-kind series that tells this historically significant story in a captivating, dramatic and premium way," said Brad Schwartz, The CW's President of Entertainment, in a statement. "This show has already connected deeply with viewers around the world, and The CW will expand its audience even further."

Are you disappointed that Barons is no longer airing on The CW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.