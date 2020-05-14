The CW Reveals New Swamp Thing Poster, Fall 2020 Premiere Date

✖

News broke earlier this week that The CW had acquired the broadcast rights to the DC Universe original series Swamp Thing, and now the network has bookmarked when fans can see the series. On their official Instagram account, The CW revealed a new poster for the broadcast premiere of the series, confirming that the first season will air on television in the fall of 2020. It's worth noting that this broadcast of the series does not officially mean that Swamp Thing will return for new episodes or has been revived in any form, just that The CW needs content to air in the fall while their regular programming is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Is there a chance for a second season though if the broadcasts do well? According to CW president Mark Pedowitz there aren't any current plans in place for that to happen, but he's not opposed to having those conversations later on.

"At the moment, it's just the one season," Pedowitz explained in a call to reporters on Thursday. "I do not know if it would come back. Obviously that would be a discussion for Warner Bros. and The CW. But at this time, Swamp Thing is just the episodes we have."

Originally developed and produced for the DC Universe streaming service, Swamp Thing found itself cut down to size before an episode could even premiere. Ahead of the season's debut the show hit a snag and was cut from a 13 episode first season with plans for more, to a ten episode first season that wouldn't be getting anymore new episodes. Swamp Thing writer Gary Dauberman teased last November that should the show have gone forward, it would have dealt with the "more twisted horror" tales found in some of the character's darker comics titles.

The titular character ended up having a brief cameo in The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover last December, establishing that the show's universe existed within the rebuilt TV multiverse and making the series' premiere on the network bring it all full circle.

Swamp Thing follows Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana. However, when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe. The series also stars Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Derek Mears, Maria Sten, and Jeryl Prescott.

