Every Earth That Appears in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Finale

Worlds will live and worlds will die and nothing will ever be the same. It’s the line that announced to fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” was coming and now, over a year later, we’ve come out on the other side of that much-anticipated event and those prophetic words have proven to be very true. Just as in the comic event of the same name, “Crisis” destroyed countless worlds and ended the Multiverse as we knew it. In its place, however, a new Multiverse was born giving fans a whole new universe of Earths populated with some familiar faces to usher in this new, post-Crisis world.

As we have done several times before Crisis, we’ve put together a new, updated map of the Arrowverse Multiverse reflecting the new layout of the universe. One major difference between this map and previous ones is that we are listing only the new Earths that came out of the recreation of the Multiverse in “Crisis”. We’re also not speculating on if there are more worlds than the ones represented here. It’s entirely possible that all the worlds lost exist in a new form (except, maybe, Earth-38 since Supergirl now exists on Earth-Prime) but it’s not something that we know for sure. All we know are the seven worlds revealed at the end of “Crisis” and they are exciting worlds indeed.

Are you ready to meet the new Multiverse? Read on for a breakdown of the new Earths in the Arrowverse.

Earth-Prime

Forget Earth-1, the new Multiverse’s “main” Earth is now known as Earth-Prime. This new world sees Supergirl and Black Lightning both brought into the fold, sharing the same world as The Flash, Batwoman, and the Legends. It also will be the home for the Arrowverse’s version of the concept of the Justice League, a truly exciting prospect for fans.

Earth-2

Earth-2 returns! The new Multiverse restored many Earths and, among them was Earth-2. What’s really cool about this new version of the fan-favorite world is that it’s now established as the home of Stargirl and her version of the Justice Society of America.

Earth-9

Earth-9 is also a part of the new Multiverse. As was the case in the opening of “Crisis”, it’s now established that Earth-9 is the Titans’ Earth. Welcome back, Earth-9!

Earth-12

Earth-12 is also part of the new Multiverse and this one is revealed to be the world in which the Green Lanterns exist. Previously, Earth-12 had been the home of Harrison Wolfgang Wells from the Council of Wells.

Earth-19

Here’s one we didn’t expect: Earth-19, previously the home of Gypsy and the Collectors, is back and is the home of Swamp Thing. The DC Universe series was cancelled after airing just one episode, much to fan disappointment. However, at least the idea of Swamp Thing lives on in the Multiverse.

Earth-21

Did the Doom Patrol show up in “Crisis”? Yes, they did and they hail from Earth-21! We got a glimpse of the misfit hero team dancing in the lawn of Doom Manor in quick look at their Earth. Worth noting: this is not an Earth we saw in the pre-Crisis Multiverse so this is deeply exciting.

Earth-96

One of the more exciting moments from the first part of “Crisis” was the introduction of Brandon Routh’s Superman from Earth-96 into the Multiverse and while his time with the Paragons was brief (thanks, Lex Luthor), that wasn’t the last we saw of him or his world. Earth-96 has a place in the new Multiverse. In this Superman’s final on-screen appearance, we see the character flying around the Earth, in much the same way Superman: The Movie ended. As Reeve did in that movie, Routh’s Superman smiles at the viewer before flying off, while the John Williams theme from Superman: The Movie plays.

That is all we know — well, that and the designation of his new Earth. It’s a hopeful moment for the character and suggests that, whatever is next, he will always be out there.