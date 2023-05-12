Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Kicks Off Campaign to Save The Winchesters From CW Cancelation

The Winchesters will not be carrying on on The CW, with confirmation on Thursday that the series has been canceled after one season. The show serves as a prequel of sorts for the network's long-running series Supernatural, making the news of the series' apparent end all the more disheartening. But reports have indicated that The Winchesters could still find a second life elsewhere, something that executive producer and narrator Jensen Ackles seemed to encourage. On Thursday, Ackles took to Twitter to share a report about the cancellation, captioned "Looks like we got work to do. #SaveTheWinchesters #spnfamily"

What is The Winchesters about?

Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.

"I think on this project alone, not only was it a huge step for me career-wise, because I've never done something like this before, but also in life, because it was my first time living alone in New Orleans and kind of meeting new people in that way," Donnelly told ComicBook.com in an interview shortly after the Season 1 finale. "And I feel like I just learned so much about myself during filming, and I'm so grateful for that. The Winchesters will always have a special place in my heart just because I feel like it was such a huge learning curve in my whole life. So, I'm really grateful for that. And with the fans, man, I really hope that people just enjoyed watching the show. I mean, we put our blood, sweat and tears into it literally, because there's a lot of fight scenes, which is so much fun. And I just hope that even the Supernatural fans, it was just really cool. It's been a while since Supernatural has aired and it was just kind of comforting for them and definitely heartbreaking in some ways because I know there's so much foreshadowing and so much context. But I hope that it kind of healed their inner child, their inner Supernatural fans. And also, that you can lose your own destiny. And even with all the cards that are stacked against you."

