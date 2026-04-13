The Duffer Bros’ New Netflix Sci-Fi Series Revealed in First Trailer & Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing

Stranger Things creators, the Duffer Brothers, are spreading their creative wings, either producing or making several new series for Netflix. The first project they executive-produced, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, is already a breakout hit, and next they have the Stranger Things spinoff Tales from ’85 premiering later this month. The third project coming off the Duffer Brothers production line will be The Boroughs, a sci-fi TV series that’s already generated major hype, thanks to its ensemble cast of veteran stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer for The Boroughs is now out, and it certainly gives off a vibe that is familiar to fans of Stranger Things. The reactions on social media certainly seem to indicate that when it comes to making new content, the Duffer Brothers’ greatest challenge may be escaping the shadow of their own success.

The Boroughs Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Next Duffer Brothers Series

Play video

The Boroughs takes place “In a seemingly picturesque retirement community,” where “a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.”

Just from that synopsis, many viewers would surmise that The Boroughs sounds like the concept for Stranger Things, tweaked to fit a set of geriatric characters rather than adolescents. It’s already been hard for the general public to discern that the Duffer Brothers are executive producing these shows, and not acting as the creators or showrunners; massive confusion about The Boroughs is all but guaranteed after this trailer.

The Boroughs Cast & Crew Explained

Netflix

Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews created The Boroughs; they also co-wrote the series premiere and finale. The Duffer Brothers once again serve as executive producers, alongside Addiss, Matthews, series director Ben Taylor, and Hiliary Leavitt.

The cast of The Boroughs is the biggest selling point of the series: Bill Pullman (Twister, Independence Day), Geena Davis (Beetlejuice, Last Kiss Goodnight), Clarke Peters (The Wire), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Denis O’Hare (True Blood, American Horror Story), Jena Malone (Sucker Punch, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Carlos Miranda (Station 19), and Alice Kremelberg (Quantum Leap). Also appearing in the series are Rafael Casal (Loki), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle), Eric Edelstein (Shameless), Dee Wallace (E.T.), Mousa Hussein Kraish (American Gods), and Karan Soni (Deadpool).

The Boroughs will release all eight of its episodes on Netflix on May 21st. Talk with us about it on the ComicBook Forum!